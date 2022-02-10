GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.
About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GOME Retail (GMELY)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.