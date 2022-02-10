Gordon Haskett Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Accumulate

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $389.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

