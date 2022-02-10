Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($52.25) per share, for a total transaction of £115.92 ($156.75).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($53.00) per share, for a total transaction of £117.57 ($158.99).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,828.50 ($51.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,890.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.98) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.44) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.88) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

