Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,864 ($52.25) per share, for a total transaction of £115.92 ($156.75).
Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($53.00) per share, for a total transaction of £117.57 ($158.99).
Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,828.50 ($51.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,890.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
