Graphic Packaging (GPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

