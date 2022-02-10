Great Panther Mining’s (GPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.25. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.00.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.