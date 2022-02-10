Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.43

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $804.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. FMR LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 135.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

