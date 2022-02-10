Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.17. The company had a trading volume of 112,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$175.66 million and a PE ratio of -50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

