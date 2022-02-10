Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Construction Partners makes up about 0.0% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,548. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.