Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Sells 138,103 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,103 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 5.4% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $43,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 30,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.59. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

