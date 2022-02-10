Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 49,634 shares.The stock last traded at $56.49 and had previously closed at $54.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

