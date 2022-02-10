GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 119.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 296,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $12,269,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 114.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 139,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

