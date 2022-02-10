GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of The Pennant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.