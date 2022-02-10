GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $34.50 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

