GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 1,175 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.