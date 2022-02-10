GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 4,153 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

MDGL stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

