GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

