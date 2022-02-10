GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $727,000 Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of US Ecology worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

