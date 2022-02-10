GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $733,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $4,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

