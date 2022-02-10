GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $653,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GNL stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

