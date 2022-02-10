GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $691,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 582,447 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 571.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 66.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 502,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after buying an additional 201,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

