GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 209,891 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Aqua Metals worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.