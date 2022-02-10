GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 5,046 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

