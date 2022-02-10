Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Guardant Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.