Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,201 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.60. 98,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,840. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

