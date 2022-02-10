Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 50,338 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of 3M worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. 55,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.74. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

