Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,695 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $64,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.63. 198,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

