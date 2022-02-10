Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,472 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 94.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $142.89. The stock had a trading volume of 188,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $143.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

