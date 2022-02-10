Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,696 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.79. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.
SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
