H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) PT Lowered to 163.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $43.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

