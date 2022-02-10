Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading 11.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.53. 6,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 566,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

