Harmony 24 Hour Volume Reaches $314.43 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $314.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00246339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040178 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,345,507,804 coins and its circulating supply is 11,700,933,804 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

