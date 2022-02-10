Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Volume Tops $26.22 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $78.63 million and approximately $26.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $117.53 or 0.00260653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 669,050 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

