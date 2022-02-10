Hays (LON:HAS) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HAS. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Hays stock opened at GBX 148.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 41.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.05. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 135.40 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

