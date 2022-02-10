HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,443,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,236.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 84,873 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.42 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

