HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $184,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,292,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $243.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.13 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

