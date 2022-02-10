HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.400-$19.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 billion-$62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.48 billion.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,840. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $170.13 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

