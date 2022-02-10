Head-To-Head Comparison: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

88.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 9.65% 11.53% 5.84% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.37 $445.30 million $9.91 43.61 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and Virgin Orbit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $507.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Virgin Orbit

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.