HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

