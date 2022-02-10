Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 358.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

HCAT stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,946 shares of company stock worth $4,215,100. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

