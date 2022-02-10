Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 683,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 70.9% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 4.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

