Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

HCSG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 54,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 293.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

