HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity continues to gain from its buyouts and tie-ups. HealthEquity’s better-than-expected earnings in the quarter buoys optimism. Robust contributions from two of the revenue sources drove the top line. Solid growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) also drove the top line. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, stiff competition in the Medical Services market is worrying. Other headwinds like data security threats persist. HealthEquity’s lower-than-expected revenues and the year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are concerning. Fall in Service revenues in the quarter is also disappointing. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company lowering its fiscal 2022 outlook also raises apprehension. Over the past six months, HealthEquity has underperformed its sector.”

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -801.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.