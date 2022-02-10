HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

