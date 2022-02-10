HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,106 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period.

BSCM opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

