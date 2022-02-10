HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 632.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 13,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 84,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 365.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $383.15 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.