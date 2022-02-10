HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,527,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 105,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $105.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58.

