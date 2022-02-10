HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,426,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

