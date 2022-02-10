HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

