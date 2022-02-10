HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 74,017 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after acquiring an additional 376,136 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

