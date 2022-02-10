Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $315,297.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.69 or 0.07024112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,657.21 or 0.99779914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.